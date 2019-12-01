Credai launches women’s wing

With an aim to bring together women developers and provide them with opportunities to develop personally and professionally, Credai has recently launched a women’s wing. The Credai Women Wing will provide a networking forum and create an incubation programme to encourage more active women participation in the real estate industry.

Vijaya Bharathi Rangarajan, trustee and director of Sundaram Medical Foundation, was the chief guest at the event held in the city. Mrinalini Maher is the coordinator of the women’s wing.

W.S. Habib, President, Credai Chennai said: “Women today are ruling States and countries and are excelling at it. Having said that, it's only natural that we would like to encourage women to take up leadership roles and join the real estate fraternity as well.” Ms. Maher, said that the wing would not only empower women in the real estate industry but also work in tandem with Credai Chennai in their CSR efforts for a greener and cleaner Chennai, said a press release here.