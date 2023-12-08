ADVERTISEMENT

CREDAI Chennai members distribute relief materials in flood-hit areas

December 08, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

CREDAI Chennai Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of CREDAI Chennai, has been lending a helping hand for those who are affected by the recent rain.

CREDAI Chennai members visited flood-hit areas in Chennai, including Velachery, Perungudi, Madipakkam and Thoraipakkam, and distributed relief materials such as mineral water, food packets, and other essentials to the people. “Our hearts go out to those impacted by this catastrophic cyclone. CREDAI Chennai stands in solidarity with the affected communities and will continue to mobilise support from the CREDAI Chennai members and help people until normalcy returns,” said Sivagurunathan, president, CREDAI Chennai.

