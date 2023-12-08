HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CREDAI Chennai members distribute relief materials in flood-hit areas

December 08, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

CREDAI Chennai Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of CREDAI Chennai, has been lending a helping hand for those who are affected by the recent rain.

CREDAI Chennai members visited flood-hit areas in Chennai, including Velachery, Perungudi, Madipakkam and Thoraipakkam, and distributed relief materials such as mineral water, food packets, and other essentials to the people. “Our hearts go out to those impacted by this catastrophic cyclone. CREDAI Chennai stands in solidarity with the affected communities and will continue to mobilise support from the CREDAI Chennai members and help people until normalcy returns,” said Sivagurunathan, president, CREDAI Chennai.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.