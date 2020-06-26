Creche may be made compulsory in all establishments with 50 or more staff

The State government has proposed to amend the Tamil Nadu Maternity Benefit Rules, 1967, to provide for a creche in every establishment with 50 or more employees. It has proposed a creche for every 30 children under the age of six.

According to the draft amendments notified in April end, every establishment with 50 or more employees shall have the facility of a creche, which shall be provided and maintained by the employer for the use of children of women employees. The proposed amendment was notified in April end, inviting suggestions and objections and is to be finalised soon, a senior officer in the Labour Department told The Hindu.

The creches should be within 500 metre from the main entrance of establishment and away from the excessively noisy process or dust/fumes/odours and so on.

The accommodation should be not less than (1.5 sq m) of the floor area for each child to be accommodated in a creche and the height of the ceiling shall not be less than 3.7 metres from the floor, with heat-resistant and waterproof material and provided with fire safety equipment.

It should have adequate light and ventilation, with artificial lighting to be connected with emergency power backup, maintained in a clean and sanitised condition. The creche should have one squalified woman teacher-cum-warden, who is trained in childcare.

One woman “creche attender” who is qualified or trained in midwifery and one woman helper for every 10/15 children were to accompany the woman teacher-cum-warden. The proposed amendment provides for suitable furniture, cradles and toys, kitchen, washroom and also provides for medical check-up of children before admission and monthly medical examination. “The creche should be regularly supervised at definite intervals by the employer or by the representatives of the employer.”