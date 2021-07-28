Create job opportunities for youth, instructs CM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the Labour and Skill Development Department.

CHENNAI

28 July 2021 01:12 IST

Stalin reviews work of Labour and Skill Development Dept.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the Labour and Skill Development Department and instructed officials to commence industrial training programmes in ITIs.

He instructed officials to create employment opportunities for the youth by offering futuristic employable skill training programmes.

Mr. Stalin asked officials to ensure that labour welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries through various labour welfare boards.

Advertising

Advertising

An official release said the department would look into creating a mobile-based app to offer all information regarding skill development for workers in the unorganised sector.

In another meeting, Mr. Stalin reviewed the functioning of the Tamil Development Department.

He instructed officials to initiate necessary steps towards the development of the Tamil language.

Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Thangam Thennarasu, Labour Minister C.V. Ganesan, Information Minister M.P. Saminathan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials took part.

President’s visit

Speaker M. Appavu chaired a meeting to discuss arrangements being made for President Ram Nath Kovind’s official visit to Chennai next month.

Mr. Stalin, Ministers Duraimurugan, K.N. Nehru, K. Ponmudi, I. Periyasamy, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, E.V. Velu, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Mr. Thennarasu, among others, and senior officials were present, an official release said.