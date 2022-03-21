Create cold storages to control tomato price fluctuations: Dr. Ramadoss

Dr. S. Ramadoss

March 21, 2022 23:57 IST

Government urged to fix minimum support prices for vegetables

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Monday said that cold storages should be built in districts such as Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri where tomatoes were grown in substantial quantities by farmers who were hit by price fluctuation.

In a statement, he said the State government must fix minimum support prices for vegetables like tomatoes, create special zones and build infrastructure to store the produce. “These steps that are going to be taken should be explained in the upcoming debate on the Agricultural Budget. The tomato farmers, who have been affected so far, should be compensated,” he said .

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Ramadoss said farmers did not benefit from rise in prices like the one that happened last November or December when the State faced heavy rains. “Even when one kg was sold at ₹160 last November or December, the farmer only got ₹35,” he added.