Create awareness among students on competitive exams, says Madras HC

Merely blaming students from other States won’t help: judges

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday observed that the government must create awareness among the students on the competitive examinations and opportunities that are available.

Competition necessary

Without competing in such examinations one should not simply blame students from outside for taking over seats in the State, the court said.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi observed that politicians, instead of coming out to protest every time, can create an awareness among the students on such examinations and motivate them.

It will throw light on the public and private sector opportunities that are available to the students. The court made the observation while hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by advocate S. Manoj Immanuel of Dindigul.

He sought a direction to the State government to establish coaching centres for students to prepare them for national- level competitive examinations and conduct camps to create awareness on such examinations. The petitioner pointed out that students were not aware of the various courses that were available.

Giving importance

The importance given to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for engineering admissions were not given to other national-level entrance examinations for courses in law and management.

The court sought a response from the State government and adjourned the hearing in the case.