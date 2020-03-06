Create awareness among public on COVID-19, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI

06 March 2020 00:37 IST

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday said there was panic among people due to rumours and misinformation on coronavirus (COVID-19) and urged the Tamil Nadu government to create awareness on precautions to be taken and assuage public fears.

In a statement, he said the State government must ensure that schools are following the instructions issued by the Union Health Ministry, especially when the Plus One and Plus Two public examinations are under way.

Dr. Ramadoss also pointed out that the number of Covid-19 cases were going up in India, but it could be prevented by taking enough precautions and there was no need to panic. He also said the screening of passengers should be stepped up at Chennai as well as other international airports in the State.

