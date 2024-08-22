Crazy over CSK, Mad About MSD 

Calcutta with its Eden Gardens was always what came to mind when you spoke about sports. And the football craze in that city was also legendary. But that Madras was no less at least in cricket was made evident on several occasions. Commentators were always in praise of the ‘knowledgeable Madras audience’ which applauded visiting teams when they did well at Chepauk – one of the historic cricketing venues of the world. But in recent years, Chennai Super Kings, the men in yellow and their captain Dhoni have put all of that in the shade.

The team and its management may have had their ups and downs – after all, CSK was one of only two teams to be suspended from the IPL following the betting scandal – but there is no denying that Chennai’s faith in its team remains unchanged. How else do you explain the manner in which fan(atic)s followed CSK to Pune in 2018, as though mesmerised, when political considerations prevented Chepauk from being a venue? That was one stunt our politicians did not quite manage to pull off. Over time, everything that CSK has done has become an event, a sensation. It is no wonder therefore that it became the first sports unicorn and remains one of the most valuable franchises.

Political speakers may vent their spleen at people from North India coming here and making a living but they never dare to say anything against Dhoni or the team which incidentally has no Tamil player in it. MS Dhoni, Captain Cool to his fans, is known as Thala in Chennai and much of Tamil Nadu. The word Thala may be loosely translated into head, but it means much more than that. It is an acknowledgment of someone who is the best in what he/she does. Sportstar commenting on the Dhoni phenomenon had this to say – “The relationship between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his fans is organic, unsullied by the market forces that have found new dimensions to Dhoni’s game and sponsors to christen them with. And in Chennai, where he is, in many ways, the city’s adopted son, Dhoni has always got a warm welcome and unconditional love.” You could not sum it up better.

For a while, Dhoni spotting was a craze in the city. It was known that Thala loved bikes and had travelled the length and breadth of Chennai on one or the other of his array of motorcycles. Not many saw him for he went riding late at night but that was just one aspect of his persona. Ambati Rayudu was not exaggerating when he said that someday they would build a temple in Chennai for MSD.

What accounts for the magic? Is he perceived as a small-town boy who made it big with no great connections to give him timely breaks? Is it his ability to remain unruffled in the toughest of situations? Is it his unfailing courtesy (he never forgets to thank Chennai fans when he plays here)? Perhaps it is a combination of all of the above plus loads and loads of talent, combined with hard work. In Chennai it has now become common practice to speak of a top performer in any field as the MSD in that line. Dhoni has become a standard, a measure.

If the most charismatic player is one reason for CSK’s success, the owner, namely N Srinivasan is also a factor. Social media may have made fun of him as Cheeni Mama but there is a grudging admiration of the manner in which he climbed the greasy pole that is the BCCI, reached the top, taught powerful politicians from the north a trick or two and proved he was no walkover. Accepted even by his opponents as a fighter, he has emerged winner time and again. And stories of his bountiful generosity to cricketers have also done the rounds. He is seen as a local who made it big against all odds.

CSK then is essentially a combination of these two. Take them away and what do you have? A powerful track record and a great team no doubt but you need visionaries to lead. And we have reached a point where both MSD and NS will take their bows sooner or later. In fact the process has already begun. Dhoni does not captain the team any longer and though stadiums still erupt no matter what he does, at 43 it is but time before he retires. NS too, is no longer what he was. In late July the announcement came that India Cements, his flagship that he fought tooth and nail to retain control over, is being sold. And though he has retained CSK, his influence there too will wane.

What then will Chennai do? Will it add CSK to the long line of what it is proud about in its heritage? Or like so many institutions of the city, will CSK reinvent itself and go on to greater heights? Time alone will tell.

