Crackers stored in car explode in Thoothukudi district, man sustains minor injuries

The explosion also damaged a few vehicles and the glass windows of around 10 houses, police said

A car was destroyed, when fire crackers stored in the vehicle went off accidentally, in a village near Sattankulam in the early hours of Tuesday.

Though the explosion damaged the glass windows of around 10 houses nearby, only one person sustained minor injuries in the blow-up.

Police said D. Balakrishnan, 44, of Kumaranvilai near Idaichchivilai near Sattankulam, who runs a crackers-manufacturing unit at Anaikkarai near Thisaiyanvilai, used to supply crackers and aerial fireworks for temple and church festival celebrations and other auspicious occasions. He also has a cracker storage point at Anaikkarai as demand for these crackers is reasonably good in rural areas.

When Mr. Balakrishnan returned home in his car around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, he had brought firecrackers with him. When he reportedly locked the car with the remote, it triggered an explosion. A few vehicles parked in the vicinity were damaged, and he sustained minor injuries. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Thisaiyanvilai extinguished the flames.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sattankulam, Kannan, and other policemen visited the spot and arrested Mr. Balakrishnan, for having carelessly stored the firecrackers and caused the explosion.

Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruchendur, M. Kokila and Tahsildar, Sattankulam, Vimala also visited the spot.

Thattaarmadam police have registered a case.