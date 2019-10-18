Cracker sale begins at Karpagam supermarket

The Vellore District Consumers’ Cooperative Wholesale Stores has begun the annual sale of crackers for Deepavali, and has set up an outlet at Karpagam cooperative supermarket. With the festive season ahead, it is expected to have a bumper sale, and if the announcement of the local body polls comes, the sale is expected to increase.

Last year, Karpagam cooperative supermarket clocked sales of over ₹80 lakh during Deepavali. This year, firecrackers estimated at ₹1.20 crore have been procured from Sivakasi and kept for sale. Crackers will be sold at Karpagam supermarket’s branches at Gudiyatham, Vaniyambadi, and Tirupattur.

On offer are gift boxes priced from ₹525 to ₹3,306.

District Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundram launched the cracker sale on Friday.

S. Thiruguna Iyyapadurai, joint registrar, cooperatives, Vellore, said that in the coming days, stocks will arrive quickly from Sivakasi and one can be assured of quality products for the money they pay at Karpagam.