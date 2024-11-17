 />
Crackdown on traffic rule violations will be intensified from December 1

Traffic police said despite the revision that came into force in 2022, road rules continue to be violated especially those mandating use of helmets

Published - November 17, 2024 10:07 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Hoardings warning motorists of the enforcement of revised fines from December 1, and informing them of traffic rules have been put up at key spots in Vellore.

Large boards were installed at key spots in Vellore, warning motorists of the strict enforcement of the 2022 revised fines for traffic violations from December 1.

As per the government order, the revised fines came into force on October 28, 2022, in accordance with the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019. The revision led to an increase in the fine amount imposed for certain offences punishable under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The new display boards list the revised fines and traffic violations. “We have installed boards displaying the revised fines at key spots such as intersections and markets. This is to create awareness among motorists on the importance of following road rules, especially wearing helmets, as it would help prevent accidents,” N. Mathivanan, SP (Vellore), told The Hindu.

Under the revised fines, starters -- those without a valid driver’s licence -- can attract a fine of ₹5,000 as opposed to the previous penalty of ₹2,500.

The fine for jumping signals now stands at ₹1,000 and that for loud horns at ₹500. Talking on mobile phones while driving can attract a fine of ₹1,000 for first-time offenders and ₹10,000 for repeat offences.

The fines further increase as those obstructing ambulances, fire engines, and other government emergency vehicles can attract a fine of ₹10,000. Rash driving can now attract a fine from ₹1,000 to 10,000, as opposed to ₹400.

Illegal vehicle races on public roads will be fined ₹5,000 and if caught for the second time, offenders will have to cough up ₹10,000.

Riding without a helmet now attracts a penalty of ₹1,000 instead of ₹100. Those misusing the horn will be charged ₹1,000 for the first violation and ₹2,000 for the second.

The traffic police said despite the revision that came into force two years ago, many motorists still violate traffic rules especially those mandating the use of helmets.

