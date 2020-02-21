Crackdown on ganja peddlers under way: SP

TIRUVANNAMALAI

21 February 2020 01:09 IST

The police is intensifying the crackdown on ganja peddlers in Tiruvannamalai district.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police M.R. Sibi Chakravarthi said 17 cases of ganja trade and illegal brewing were booked across the district from the start of this year. As many as 18 had been arrested in this regard and police have seized 21.45 kg of ganja from them, he said.

NIB-CID teams seized two consignments of 4.5 kg of ganja which had been smuggled from Andhra Pradesh recently and a woman was arrested on Tuesday with 1.1 kg of ganj in her possession.

Advertising

Advertising

Six more persons were arrested for ganja peddling in the district and 6 kg of ganja was seized from them, Mr. Sibi said. Special teams have been formed to nab those involved in ganja sales and illicit brewing. They will be booked under Goondas Act, he added.