Crack on track near Arakkonam station disrupts train services

Published - October 04, 2024 12:31 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

A crack on the railway track at Puliyamangalam village near Arakkonam railway station in Ranipet disrupted train services for about 40 minutes on Thursday.

Railway officials said that the services resumed after the issue was rectified by the maintenance staff of the Chennai division of the Southern Railway.

According to officials, the Trivandrum-Chennai Express train was halted after the loco pilot heard a loud noise when the train passed through Puliyamangalam village – about two km from the Arakkonam railway station.

On inspection, the loco pilot noticed a crack on the railway track, following which he alerted senior officials. A team from the maintenance section rushed to the spot and identified the crack around 8.50 a.m. The track was restored by around 9.30 a.m.

As a precautionary step, the trains along the route were slowed down to prevent any untoward incidents. Such defects on tracks occur due to a change in the weather conditions. Since it was a working day, local trains along the route were diverted towards Sholinghur railway station, railway officials said.

