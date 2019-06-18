Crack down on plastic ban violators, CM tells officials

Reiterating the State government’s decision to crack down on the use of the banned single-use plastics, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday instructed various departments to take strong legal action against the violators.

During a meeting of senior Ministers and officials chaired by the Chief Minister to review the measures taken by the government following the announcement of the ban, Mr. Palaniswami advised departments to encourage the use of alternatives to plastic.

The meeting also discussed the imposition of fines on violators and cancellation of licences of commercial establishments that repeatedly violate the law, an official release said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the public to cooperate with the State government in its efforts to protect the environment from the ill-effects of plastic under the ‘plastic-free Tamil Nadu’ initiative.

Forest Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, Electricity Minister P. Thangamani, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan, Environment Minister K.C. Karuppannan, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and senior officials were present at the meeting.

After making a formal announcement in the Assembly last year that it would ban single-use disposable plastics that polluted the environment, the Tamil Nadu government has been enforcing the ban since January 1 this year.