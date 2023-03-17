Crèche facilities, women’s hostels among nine special schemes for women police personnel in T.N.

March 17, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced nine schemes for women police personnel in Tamil Nadu, while inaugurating the golden jubilee of celebrations of women police in the State, at a function held at the Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Mr. Stalin recalled that the first group of women police personnel were recruited in 1973 during the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime, and the key decision to give women equal rights in ancestral properties was also during his party’s regime..

The Chief Minister pointed out that women police deserve double salutes when compared to men for they protect the State while also balancing their family responsibilities.

As part of the golden jubilee celebrations, he said nine schemes exclusively for women police would be introduced including the shifting of morning duty from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.; women’s hostels in Chennai and Madurai, the creation of separate rest rooms and toilets for women police at police stations, crèche facilities for taking care of babies of women police personnel to be created throughout the State; the Kalaignar police performance annual award; senior police officials to give priority to women police in the shifting of workplaces and leave concessions; an annual pistol shooting competition to be held in the State; a national conference on the role of women police to be organised every year, and a career counselling committee office to be set up at the Director General of Police’s (DGP) office in the city

Mr. Stalin also launched the ‘Aval’ project, a scheme to safeguard and improve self defence skills of girls, by the Greater Chennai City Police.

A special postal cover was unveiled to mark the occasion, and the cover was presented to the Chief Minister by the Postmaster General, Chennai City Region, G. Natarajan.

Women police personnel performed artillery, self defence and other endurance tests, on the occasion.

A bicycle expedition of 700 kilometres, till Kanniyakumari, by a group of women police personnel, was also flagged off by the Chief Minister.

DGP C. Sylendra Babu and Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and Seema Agarwal, Chairman, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), also participated in the function.