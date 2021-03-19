TN Assembly polls | CPM manifesto calls for liquor prohibition, live telecast of Assembly proceedings

CHENNAI

19 March 2021

The CPM will also seek a ban on NEET and other competitive exams, the manifesto said

CPM state secretary K. Balakrishnan on Friday released the party’s Assembly election manifesto, which batted for liquor prohibition, protection of State autonomy and for the live telecast of Assembly proceedings, among other aspects.

The CPM is contesting in six Assembly seats as a part of the DMK-led alliance. While the DMK's manifesto is silent on liquor prohibition, both Congress and CPM manifesto mention it.

CPM’s manifesto blamed liquor as the main reason for crimes against women and said it would seek prohibition in a phased manner, besides urging for a ban on the sale of narcotic drugs and the rehabilitation of people addicted to alcohol and drugs.

When asked about the DMK manifesto being silent on prohibition, Mr. Balakrishnan said the alliance has got together to defeat the AIADMK-BJP alliance and the partners can have different objectives.

On Governors

As per the manifesto, the CPM would urge Centre to appoint one of the three persons nominated by Chief Minister as the Governor as per the recommendations of the Sarkaria Commission. It will also urge for timely nods from the Governor and the President on Bills passed by the State government.

The manifesto also said the party would urge the removal of Governors as chancellors of Universities and call for a ban on Governors from expressing their differences of opinion on State government decisions in public forums.

The CPM will also seek for education to be moved back to the State list and seek a ban on NEET and other competitive exams.

The manifesto also called for the State government to take over sale of beach sand and also granite mining, which would result in higher revenue generation.

CPM said it would work on the elimination of corruption and seek the effective functioning of the Lokayukta.

Assembly proceedings

The manifesto also called for live telecasts of the Assembly proceedings on all television channels and online and publication of government orders immediately on the government portal.

The manifesto also said the party would urge for the withdrawal of the Centre’s farm legislations and work for the development of agriculture, protection of MSMEs and overall industrial development in the State.

The manifesto said the party would urge the release of the seven convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

For job creation, it would urge the filling up of all vacancies in government departments and also seek the filling up of vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission in a transparent manner based on the reservation policy.

The party’s manifesto also speaks about women safety, protection of human rights and worker rights, sports development, seeking a ban of manual scavenging, welfare of the disabled and minorities.

The CPM also called for the introduction of robotic courses in higher education and upgradation of skills for the workforce to prevent job losses due to automation.