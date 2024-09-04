GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI(M) wing disapproves of Judge’s remarks on Justice Chandru report

Published - September 04, 2024 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M)-affiliated Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front has disapproved of certain comments made by Justice Subramanian of the Madras High Court on the Justice K. Chandru Committee report to prevent caste-based violence in educational institutions.

Justice Subramanian, who disagreed with the recommendations of Justice Chandru, had reportedly remarked, “I started sporting the ‘pottu’ (tilak) after reading the report”. He had mentioned this while hearing a case related to the appointment of permanent deans in State Government Medical College.

The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front’s general secretary K. Samuel Raaj has disapproved of such remarks by the Judge. “The Judge had made the comment in a completely unrelated case,” he pointed out. He felt the comment was political in nature.

Mr. Samuel, at the same time, said that he did not believe the State government would implement the recommendations of the Justice Chandru’s report. “Ninety per cent of the recommendations need to be implemented. But, some of his (Justice Chandru) recommendations, such as creating a common kitchen for a panchayat union to prevent discrimination against Dalit cooks, appears to be a shortcut instead of addressing the issue of discrimination against Dalit cooks in a straightforward manner. Also, this would create issues about whether the food could be transported for long distances in a safe and hygienic manner,” he said.

