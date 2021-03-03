CPI(M) will continue in DMK front: Balakrishnan

‘We have asked more seats than what we contested in previous elections’

CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Tuesday said his party had asked the DMK for seats more than what it had contested in the previous elections [in Dravidian alliance].

Talking to reporters after the first round of seat-sharing talks, he said the DMK also had expressed its difficulties since it had to accommodate all parties that had joined the alliance. “We had a friendly discussion. DMK leaders listened to our request with utmost concern. They have asked us to consult our party leaders. CPI(M) will continue in the DMK alliance. We hope that there will be a smooth end to seat-sharing talks,” he said.

Asked about AMMK leader T.T.V. Dinakaran’s assertion that the defeat of the DMK was more important, he said the reality was that DMK alliance would win the elections. He said the BJP, which was responsible for the hike in the price of petroleum products, could not talk about any achievements in the elections.

“The BJP rule at the Centre had proved to be a pain for the people of Tamil Nadu. After imposing Hindi, the Prime Minister is talking about promotion of Tamil,” he said.

CPI leader R. Mutharasan also participated in the talks.

Meanwhile, MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday reiterated that his party would contest on its own symbol in the Assembly poll as part of the DMK-led alliance.

When told that a separate symbol would be allotted by the Election Commission only if his party contested in 12 seats, he said he could not respond to speculations.

Mr.Vaiko explained that a party could obtain recognition of the Election Commission if it was able to win eight seats.

He said the MDMK had held the first round of talks with the DMK. The next round would take place after the party sent a word.

When asked whether the DMK leadership was taking an inflexible stand when it came to seat-sharing, he said it was natural for the party to contest in more seats.