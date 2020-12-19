CPI(M) wants COVID-19 vaccine distributed free

Party calls for rollback of LPG price hike

The CPI(M) State executive committee, which met on Thursday, urged the government to take measures to provide COVID-19 vaccine free. It also urged rollback of the hike in LPG prices and condemned the proposal to scrap quota for faculty recruitment in IITs.

One of the resolutions said the recommendation by the V. Ramgopal Rao committee to scrap reservation for faculty recruitment in IITs was against the principles of social justice, and the party strongly condemned it. It urged the Centre to reject the recommendation.

Another resolution condemned the hike in LPG prices and sought its rollback.

The executive committee condemned the non-payment of special allowance announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to doctors and healthcare workers who are at forefront in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the government to pay it immediately.

Medical centres

It also sought continuation of medical centres created to treat COVID-19 patients.

In another resolution, it urged the government to appoint sufficient number ofdoctors and healthcare staff on a permanent basis in the newly formed mini clinics.

The party sought immediate commencement of work for the AIIMS at Madurai and to complete it by 2022 as planned.