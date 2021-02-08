CPI(M) vows to defeat AIADMK-BJP combine

CHENNAI

It will be part of DMK-led alliance

The State unit of the CPI(M) on Sunday announced that it was driven by the goal of defeating the AIADMK-BJP alliance in the coming Assembly election and it would be part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu.

A resolution adopted at its State committee meeting said it would enter into a seat-sharing agreement with the DMK and other alliance partners.

“The party will contest in more places depending on its strength to highlight the problems of the working class and those on the fringes of society,” said K. Balakrishnan, State secretary of the party.

The party has invited its general secretary Sitaram Yechury to campaign in Coimbatore and Tiruppur on February 21 and in Salem and Dharmapuri on February 22.

Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat will address meetings in Chidambaram and Nagapattinam on February 16, and in Dindigul and Madurai on February 27.

‘BJP’s mouthpiece’

Accusing the AIADMK government of not questioning the anti-people policies of the BJP government at the Centre, the party said the AIADMK was functioning as a mouthpiece of the BJP in Parliament, the Assembly and in other forums.

“Its only goal is to save its government and it is not bothered about any injustice committed in Tamil Nadu,” the resolution read.

The party said though the government had announced the launch of 11 medical colleges, not a single student had been admitted to them. “NEET has shattered the hope of rural students who wanted to enter medical colleges,” it said.