CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Thursday urged Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to administer the oath to DMK legislator K. Ponmudy and re-induct him as a Minister in the State Cabinet, as recommended by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.
Mr. Balakrishnan pointed out that the Supreme Court had stayed Mr. Ponmudy’s conviction in a corruption case.
He demanded that Mr. Ravi step down from his post for acting against an elected government and the Constitution, and also for allegedly disrespecting the Supreme Court.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT