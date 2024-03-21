ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) urges Governor to administer oath to Ponmudy

March 21, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

K. Balakrishnan

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Thursday urged Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to administer the oath to DMK legislator K. Ponmudy and re-induct him as a Minister in the State Cabinet, as recommended by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Mr. Balakrishnan pointed out that the Supreme Court had stayed Mr. Ponmudy’s conviction in a corruption case.

He demanded that Mr. Ravi step down from his post for acting against an elected government and the Constitution, and also for allegedly disrespecting the Supreme Court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US