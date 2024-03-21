March 21, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Thursday urged Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to administer the oath to DMK legislator K. Ponmudy and re-induct him as a Minister in the State Cabinet, as recommended by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Mr. Balakrishnan pointed out that the Supreme Court had stayed Mr. Ponmudy’s conviction in a corruption case.

He demanded that Mr. Ravi step down from his post for acting against an elected government and the Constitution, and also for allegedly disrespecting the Supreme Court.