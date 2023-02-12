CPI(M) urges government to appeal in SC against RSS route march

February 12, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu Government to file an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order allowing the RSS to take out its route march on public roads. He claimed the route march would disrupt the social and communal amity in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement in Chennai, Mr. Balakrishnan welcomed the argument of the judges that freedom of speech and writing guaranteed under the Constitution should not be curbed in the name of ideology, but he felt the views could not be applicable to the RSS.

“Though the RSS has projected itself as a cultural organisation, it has been campaigning and working against the foundations of the Constitution and the interests of the minorities. Its founder propounded an ideology that is against the plurality of the nation,” he alleged.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the government should keep in mind the report of the police that there were mosques and Muslim settlements in the routes through which the rally would pass through and it could create tension.