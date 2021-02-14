CPI(M) urges government not to increase retirement age

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Saturday urged the State government not to increase the retirement age of government employees from 59 to 60, saying that it would cause a grave injustice to youth in the State who remained jobless.

In a statement in Chennai, he said there were media reports that the government was considering the proposal to earn the goodwill of the government employees in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Mr. Balakrishnan pointed out while over five lakh posts remain vacant, the government increased the retirement age from 58 to 59 on the ground that it had no fund to pay the retirement benefits.

“Similarly transport employees who retired from service are yet to get their benefits. The delay had caused anxiety among the government employees,” he said.