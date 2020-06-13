CPI(M) urges Chief Minister to stop illegal sand mining in Sivaganga district

CPI(M) State secretary, K. Balakrishnan on Saturday wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to take immediate measures to stop illegal sand mining in Sivaganga district.
The district is mainly dependent on agriculture, and illegal sand mining is happening regularly and it is affecting water resources, he said in the letter. Mr. Balakrishnan also pointed out that the district administration, police or the concerned department has not taken any action. He noted that the party cadres and public have been protesting against the illegal sand mining, and are threatened by people who are involved in these activities.
Mr. Balakrishnan alleged that some political leaders and officials are supporting the illegal sand mining and if it continued, the entire Sivaganga district would become a desert.
