ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) to stage protests across the State demanding arrest of Gautam Adani

Published - November 22, 2024 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) will organise a protest across Tamil Nadu urging for the arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani and ordering for CBI probe into the alleged bribery and fraud. The protest will be held on November 27 in Chennai and across other districts on November 28, according to a party statement on Friday.

In a separate statement, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said the Union government should ensure the arrest of government officials and politicians who helped Adani.

He also said since Tangedco’s name is also involved the Tamil Nadu government should order for a probe and take action against those involved and bring out the truth, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US