November 22, 2024e-Paper

CPI(M) to stage protests across the State demanding arrest of Gautam Adani

Published - November 22, 2024 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) will organise a protest across Tamil Nadu urging for the arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani and ordering for CBI probe into the alleged bribery and fraud. The protest will be held on November 27 in Chennai and across other districts on November 28, according to a party statement on Friday.

In a separate statement, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said the Union government should ensure the arrest of government officials and politicians who helped Adani.

He also said since Tangedco’s name is also involved the Tamil Nadu government should order for a probe and take action against those involved and bring out the truth, he said.

