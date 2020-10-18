Tamil Nadu

CPI(M) to protest near Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, seeking nod for medical reservation bill

The CPI (M) State unit will protest near Raj Bhavan and district headquarters on October 20, urging Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to immediately give his nod to the government’s decision to provide 7.5% horizontal reservations for NEET-qualified government school students in medical courses. The party is also demanding the dismissal of M.K. Surappa as Vice Chancellor of Anna University for functioning unilaterally.

In a statement on Sunday, CPI (M) politburo member G. Ramakrishnan strongly condemned the Governor’s delay in decision-making on the bill passed by the Legislative Assembly and backed by all political parties in the State.

“Even the BJP has not opposed the Bill. The delay in [making a] decision is against the interests of people of the State as well as of the principles of democracy,” he added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 18, 2020 12:21:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cpim-to-protest-near-raj-bhavan-on-tuesday-seeking-nod-for-medical-reservation-bill/article32885418.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY