CPI(M) to hold protest condemning the Governor on January 20

January 13, 2023 05:26 am | Updated 05:26 am IST - CHENNAI

CPI(M) Tamil Nadu State Committee meeting passed a resolution to hold a protest condemning the Tamil Nadu Governor and laying siege to Raj Bhavan on January 20.

Speaking to reporters, the party’s State secretary K. Balakrishnan said at the meeting held on Wednesday, the resolution was passed to hold the protest urging the BJP government to recall the Governor.

Another resolution passed said a protest would be held in Madurai on January 24 regarding the lack of progress in setting up AIIMS. It blamed the Union government’s lack of interest for the delay.

Holding a conference to protect MSMEs in Coimbatore, seeking for immediate arrest of those who mixed faeces in the overhead water tank that supplied drinking water to Adi Dravidar families at Vengaivayal village, giving a grand reception to Aleida Guevara and Estefania Guevara, daughter and grand daughter of revolutionary leader Che Guevara who are coming to Chennai, were among the other resolutions passed.