CPI(M) terms SC verdict a slap on the face of govt.

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Friday said the Supreme Court verdict on local body elections was a “slap on the face” of the AIADMK government. The verdict would also meant that the elections would be a long-drawn process.

Now the situation was that the election for the nine reorganised districts would be held in one phase, for other districts in one phase and for urban and rural bodies in another phase, Mr. Balakrishnan said in a statement. “This means the model code of conduct would be extended for months and people’s basic needs cannot be attended to. As a result of various phases, the taxpayer’s money will be wasted,” he added.

Mr. Balakrishnan blamed the AIADMK for the confusion and said it was afraid of defeat in the elections. He urged the State Election Commission to act fairly and conduct the polls by following all the procedures, after the verdict and not to act in favour of the government.