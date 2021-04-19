CPI(M): stop appropriation of Tamils’ lands in Lanka

CHENNAI

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Sunday sought the Central government’s intervention to stop efforts of Sri Lankan government organisations from appropriating land, natural resources and places of worship of Sri Lankan Tamils.

Reacting to The Hindu report “Our lands are under threat, says Tamils in Sri Lanka’s Eastern Province”, Mr. Balakrishnan said the task force for Archaeological Heritage Management, set up by Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, had no Tamils as members.

There was apprehension among Tamils that their places of worship would be converted into Buddhist temples, he added.

Alleging that mining companies were using huge machines to extract sand on a daily basis, he said there had also been attempts to settle Sinhalese people in Tamil areas.

“The Forest Department is planting border stones on agricultural lands of the Tamils, and this is nothing but an effort to evict Tamils from their areas,” he said.

He said while there had been no progress in the distribution of power and autonomy among Tamils, the Sri Lankan government was depriving them of their livelihood and existing rights.