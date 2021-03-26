Tamil Nadu

CPI(M) slams Centre’s move on quota

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 26 March 2021 00:17 IST
Balakrishnan says decision might affect 7.5% quota in Tamil Nadu

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan condemned the Union Home Ministry’s submission in the Madras High Court that it has rejected a resolution passed by the Puducherry Cabinet to give 10% horizontal reservation to government school students in medical admissions.

In a statement, he pointed out that Tamil Nadu had already enacted a law for 7.5% reservation to government school students in medical admissions and cases on this issue were pending before the Madras High Court; the Centre might take a similar stance.

The Centre’s decision would affect the 7.5% reservation policy and the students from backward community in the State. The BJP government’s stance was against social justice, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

