CPI(M) slams board exams for classes 5, 8

CPI (M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan slammed the Tamil Nadu government for announcing board exams for students of Classes 5 and 8, and called upon students, youngsters and everyone in the State to raise a voice of condemnation.

In a statement, Mr. Balakrishnan said even before the Centre decided the National Education Policy, the Tamil Nadu government has jumped the gun to announce public exams for students of classes 5 and 8.

“This announcement has shocked the students and parents and will cause mental agony and confusion to students.” he added.

Although there are many ways to enhance the ability of students, the Tamil Nadu government has resorted to this regressive step,” he said. The move will not bring any advantages to enhancing the educational capabilities of students, he added.

Mr. Balakrishnan said if a student failed the exams, it will lead them to drop out of school. "Especially students from rural areas, poor students, girls will be affected through this. It is due to this that the board exams are conducted only on tenth standard," he said and demanded the government to withdraw the announcement..