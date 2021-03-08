CPI(M) signs pact with DMK for 6 Assembly seats

“The party has agreed for six seats with a sole objective of defeating the BJP-AIADMK alliance”

The DMK and CPI (M) on Monday signed a seat-sharing pact, as per which CPI(M) will contest in 6 Assembly constituencies.

The agreement was signed by DMK president M.K. Stalin and CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan in the presence of senior leaders of both parties at Anna Arivayalam, the Dravidian party’s headquarters in Chennai.

The pact signing comes after tough negotiations from both sides. On Saturday, after the second round of talks, Mr. Balakrishnan had said the seats on offer were inadequate.

Speaking to reporters after signing the pact, Mr. Balakrishnan said the party has agreed for six seats with a sole objective of defeating the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

He alleged that the BJP toppled the Puducherry government, even after having only a few representatives in the Assembly. “We have to ensure that BJP does not gain in-roads into Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Balakrishnan added.