CPI(M) signs pact with DMK for 6 Assembly seats

The DMK and CPI (M) on Monday signed a seat-sharing pact, as per which CPI(M) will contest in 6 Assembly constituencies.
The agreement was signed by DMK president M.K. Stalin and CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan in the presence of senior leaders of both parties at Anna Arivayalam, the Dravidian party’s headquarters in Chennai.
The pact signing comes after tough negotiations from both sides. On Saturday, after the second round of talks, Mr. Balakrishnan had said the seats on offer were inadequate.
Speaking to reporters after signing the pact, Mr. Balakrishnan said the party has agreed for six seats with a sole objective of defeating the BJP-AIADMK alliance.
He alleged that the BJP toppled the Puducherry government, even after having only a few representatives in the Assembly. “We have to ensure that BJP does not gain in-roads into Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Balakrishnan added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath