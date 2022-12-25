  1. EPaper
CPI(M) requests government to include sugarcane with Pongal gift

In a letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the party’s State secretary K. Balakrishnan said in the past, sugarcane was distributed to people and it resulted in profits for the farmers.

December 25, 2022 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) has urged the State government to include sugarcane, cashew nuts, raisins, ghee and other items in the Pongal gift to be distributed to ration card holders.

In a letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the party’s State secretary K. Balakrishnan said in the past, sugarcane was distributed to people and it resulted in profits for the farmers. “They have waited with the hope that this year also the government will procure from them. They have cultivated sugarcane in more areas, and they are disappointed by the government’s decision not to distribute sugarcane,” he said.

The government announced that ₹1,000 and 1 kg each of raw rice and sugar would be distributed, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

