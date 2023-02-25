HamberMenu
CPI(M) organises black-flag protest against R.N. Ravi’s remark on Marxism

The party’s State secretary K. Balakrishnan says while the Governor was free to criticise Marxism, he cannot become a propagandist for the RSS while in the post

February 25, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Balakrishnan, CPI(M) State Secretary, at the demonstration near Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Saturday.

K. Balakrishnan, CPI(M) State Secretary, at the demonstration near Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Saturday said while there was nothing wrong with Governor R.N. Ravi criticising Marxism, he could not become a propagandist for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) while remaining in his post. 

Mr. Balakrishnan, who led a black-flag demonstration against Mr. Ravi’s views on Marxism, said as per the Constitution, India was a socialist democratic republic, and the Governor had spoken against the Constitution.

Challenging the Governor to join a debate on “Who Destroyed India — Marxism or Varnasrama”, he wondered whether the Governor could win the debate against the ordinary cadre of the communist party. “You just carry a bundle of lies and propagate them,” he alleged. 

Mr. Balakrishnan said it was Varnasrama that destroyed India, but Marx, long before the birth of the Congress and Mahatma Gandhi, predicted that the Indian working class divided on the lines of caste and religion would come together and secure independence.

The RSS had betrayed the freedom movement and Vir Savarakar wrote an apology to the British. The RSS is against Karl Marx because he kindled the freedom movement, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

