CPI(M) organises agitations across Tamil Nadu against BJP government’s failures

September 08, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - CHENNAI

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said on Thursday that the flawed economic policies of the BJP government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had resulted in a loss of employment where crores of youth had lost their jobs.

Talking to reporters after the rail roko protest, which was organised by his party against the BJP government’s failure to control the hike in the price of essential commodities and unemployment, he said the price hike had severely affected the middle class and the poor.

“The Prime Minister promised jobs for two crore youth. But over a crore youth had lost their employment because of the flawed economic policies of the BJP government,” he said, pointing out that a lot of partymen had participated in the State-wide protest.

The protest was preceded by a week-long campaign from September 1 to 6.

Mr. Balakrishnan said that the BJP had proposed the idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’ to divert the attention of the people from the financial irregularities highlighted in the CAG report. “The BJP and its leaders are creating tension across the country. They propose to change the name of the country to Bharat. They cannot forever cheat the people of the country through their agendas,” he said.

In Chennai, the protest was held in South Chennai, North Chennai, and Central Chennai. In North Chennai, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member G. Ramakrishnan participated.

