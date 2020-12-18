CPI(M) meet discusses poll preparation

The CPI(M) State executive committee met on Thursday and discussed preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections and farmers’ protest among others. “We are holding a meeting after nine months. We discussed our poll campaign and preparation of manifesto,” CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan told reporters.
He said the Centre was not heeding the demands of the farmers and alleged that it was adopting delaying tactics.
Mr. Balakrishnan also hit out at Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for his remarks that the farm laws would not affect the farmers in Tamil Nadu. “The Chief Minister is insulting the farmers. Farmers in Tamil Nadu have also started protesting,” he said.
The State government had not carried out relief work properly in areas affected by recent cyclones. Nor had it announced compensation. The Centre also did not provide adequate funds, he charged.
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member G. Ramakrishnan said the party had already announced that it would be part of the DMK alliance and face the Assembly elections.
