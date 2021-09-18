CPI(M) leaders meet TN CM

CHENNAI

18 September 2021 17:02 IST

The leaders thanked CM Stalin for the Bill against NEET and the resolution against the farm laws, and also demanded action on a number of issues

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, along with Politburo member G. Ramakrishnan and other leaders, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday and thanked him for passing a resolution against the farm laws, the Bill against NEET and the resolution to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act among other announcements in the recently-concluded Legislative Assembly session.

CPI(M) Kilvelur MLA, Nagai Mali and former MLA, Dilli Babu were also part of the meeting. They also presented a memorandum on a slew of issues demanding action.

Advertising

Advertising

The CPI(M) requested the Chief Minister to increase the monthly assistance provided for persons with disabilities and to waive farm loans which have been converted into medium-term loan from short-term loan as well as for measures to give community certificates to Scheduled Tribes.

The Chief Minister told them that he would review the memorandum and assured them of action, according to a CPI (M) press release.