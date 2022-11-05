CPI(M) leader K. Balakrishnan writes to the Chief Minister over eviction of families in Kolathur constituency

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary K. Balakrishnan had already made a representation to the Chief Minister on the issue in May

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 05, 2022 03:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary, K. Balakrishnan. File. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

ADVERTISEMENT

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Friday wrote to M.K. Stalin, requesting him to intervene and stop the eviction of 3,000 families in the Kolathur Assembly constituency, represented by the Chief Minister.

He said the families are residing at Gangai Amman Koil Street, Thiruvalluvar Nagar and Kannagi Nagar, among other areas . He had already made a representation to the Chief Minister on the issue in May.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Officials of the Water Resources Department served notice on the families on October 17 and 18, asking them to vacate in 21 days. He urged the Chief Minister to stop the eviction and ensure the livelihood of these families.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app