CPI(M) leader K. Balakrishnan writes to the Chief Minister over eviction of families in Kolathur constituency

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary, K. Balakrishnan. File.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary, K. Balakrishnan. File. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Friday wrote to M.K. Stalin, requesting him to intervene and stop the eviction of 3,000 families in the Kolathur Assembly constituency, represented by the Chief Minister.

He said the families are residing at Gangai Amman Koil Street, Thiruvalluvar Nagar and Kannagi Nagar, among other areas . He had already made a representation to the Chief Minister on the issue in May.

Officials of the Water Resources Department served notice on the families on October 17 and 18, asking them to vacate in 21 days. He urged the Chief Minister to stop the eviction and ensure the livelihood of these families.


