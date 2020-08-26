Tamil Nadu

CPI(M) leader dies after contracting infection

Senior CPI(M) leader D. Lakshmanan, who played a major role in organising government employees, died on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 84.

He quit his job as a government employee to become a full-time member of the party. He was the first secretary of its Chengalpattu district unit. He was also elected to the party’s State secretariat. CPI(M) leader K. Balakrishnan said Lakshmanan worked tirelessly to build a minority-welfare panel and a union to represent the differently-abled.

