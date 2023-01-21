HamberMenu
CPI(M) holds protest seeking ouster of T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi

The party’s state secretary K. Balakrishnan said the Governor has not been performing his functions as prescribed by the Constitution, and has been delaying the approval of Bills passed by the State government

January 21, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of CPI(M) staging a protest near Raj Bhavan demanding the ouster of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday

Members of CPI(M) staging a protest near Raj Bhavan demanding the ouster of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday | Photo Credit: Ravindran R

The CPI(M) Tamil Nadu State committee on Friday held a protest near Raj Bhavan seeking the ouster of Governor R.N. Ravi.

Leading the protest, the party’s state secretary, K. Balakrishnan, urged the Union government to immediately recall R. N. Ravi from the Governor’s post.

Mr. Balakrishnan told reporters that the Governor has not been performing his functions as prescribed by the Constitution, and has been delaying the approval of Bills passed by the State government. He said the BJP government was using the Governor as a tool to cause hindrances in non-BJP ruled States.

The CPI(M) leader also warned that if the Centre did not recall the Governor, there would be a massive protest involving all parties and organisations who have stated that there is no need for a Governor.

Politburo member G. Ramakrishnan, Central Committee members P. Sampath and U. Vasuki among others who took part in the protest.

