CPI(M) hits out at BJP over Vairamuthu row

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Saturday condemned the Tamil Nadu BJP and ‘Sangh Parivar’ forces for their strong opposition to the decision of SRM University to confer an honorary doctorate on lyricist Vairamuthu.

He said this eventually led to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cancelling his visit to attend the special convocation and the denial of D.Litt degree to the poet.

In a statement, Mr. Balakrishnan claimed that the fierce opposition from the BJP was the reason why Mr. Singh was forced to cancel his participation in the event. “The university has a right to confer a doctorate on distinguished personalities for their achievements in various fields. It is not right to interfere in the decision of the university based on political grudges,” he said. The CPI(M) leader said Mr. Vairamuthu was a distinguished poet with many achievements in the field of Tamil literature. “He is the right person to be given a doctorate. The Sangh Parivar forces are continuously working against the ethos of Tamil culture and language,” he alleged.

He added that democratic forces in Tamil Nadu should not allow religion to interfere in matters of education and strive to keep universities and education secular.

