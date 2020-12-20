CPI(M) forms panel for poll manifesto

The CPI(M) has formed a 11-member panel, headed by State secretariat member P. Shanmugam, to prepare the election manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

U. Vasuki, S. Gunasekaran, K. Kanagaraj, Madukkur Ramalingam and Su. Venkatesan would be part of the panel, according to CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan.

Its members would travel across the State and meet workers, farmers, youth, students, MSME entrepreneurs, teachers, government employees, poor and middle-class people and identify the challenges faced by them. They would work towards including proposals for growth and prosperity of the State in the manifesto focusing on State autonomy, job creation and development of Tamil language.