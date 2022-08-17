CPI(M) fact-finding report raises doubts over Kallakurichi student’s death

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Wednesday said there were serious doubts over the death of a girl student at a private school in Kallakurichi, and demanded that the State government provide ₹50 lakh in compensation to the student’s family.

Addressing a press conference, he said the party’s human rights wing, Manidham, had undertaken a fact-finding mission. The report said the girl could have been raped and murdered, and alleged that the perpetrators were allowed to escape.

The report recommended suitable punishment for the school management for running a hostel without requisite clearance, and demanded the arrest of those responsible for the subsequent violence at the school.

“There are a lot of doubts in the post-mortem report, but no explanation has been forthcoming. The school management and district officials seem to have worked together to cover up the crime,” Mr. Balakrishnan alleged.