CPI(M) demands judicial inquiry into murder of minor girl employed as domestic help in Aminjikarai

Published - November 06, 2024 12:48 am IST - CHENNAI

G. Selva, Chennai Central District secretary, CPI(M), urges the State government to disburse compensation to the family members of the victim

The Hindu Bureau

Members of CPI (M) staging a demonstration near Aminjikarai police station in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) on Tuesday staged a demonstration near the Aminjikarai police station in Chennai demanding a judicial probe into the murder of a 16-year-old girl from Thanjavur who was employed as a domestic help by a businessman’s family at a house in Aminjikarai.

G. Selva, Chennai Central District secretary, CPI(M), questioned why the School Education Department had not tracked the girl when she dropped out of school. He alleged that the number of minors from rural areas of Tamil Nadu and other States employed as bonded labourers in Chennai had increased over the past few years, and the State government had no record of it.

“Though six persons had been arrested by the police in this case, we are not thoroughly satisfied with the investigation process. We want a judicial inquiry into the matter,” Mr. Selva said. He urged the State government to disburse compensation to the family members of the victim.

