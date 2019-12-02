CPI(M) demands integrated Enabling Act for urban local bodies

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member G. Ramakrishnan on Sunday made a strong case for vesting local bodies with more powers and better finances, arguing that such measures alone will empower them to function as a ‘third government’, after the Central and State governments.

Mr. Ramakrishnan also demanded an integrated Enabling Act for the urban local bodies.

He said that while the rural local bodies were covered by the Tamil Nadu Panchayat Act, the urban local bodies in the State were yet to have an integral Enabling Act.

“The municipalities and town panchayats in the State are covered by provisions of the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act, 1920. The Chennai Corporation has the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, 1919 and other Corporations have separate Acts. Though the provisions of the Nagarpalika Act, including reservation, had been incorporated into these Acts, the urban local bodies, unlike the rural ones, do not have an integrated Enabling Act,” Mr. Ramakrishnan explained.

He said the share of State revenues for the local bodies should be increased substantially.

“[In] All these years, the revenue has been increased to 10% from 8%. In neighbouring Kerala, the share has been increased to 34%. Local bodies work closely with the people, and an increase in financial strength will go a long way in improving the livelihood and conditions of the people,” he told The Hindu.

Reiterating that the elections to the local bodies should be held in December at any cost as three years had already been lost, Mr. Ramakrishnan said issues such as more powers and finance could be taken up for consideration after the elections. He said that as per the Constitution, the State should endow panchayats with necessary powers to enable them to function as institutions of self-government.