CPI(M) demands action against those trolling women journalists

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Monday urged the Chennai City Police Commissioner to take action against those who trolled women journalists online and posted indecent comments against them on social media.

In a letter addressed to the Commissioner, Mr. Balakrishnan said that though complaints had already been filed by the affected women, no action had been taken against the accused. This had given room for criticism that the Police Department was under political compulsion not to act against them.

“Such public opinion will not augur well for the image of the police,” he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan pointed out that the trolling and abusive comments had caused enormous problems and anguish for families of women journalists.